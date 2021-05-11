Investors Clinic extends support amid Covid crisis

The company has set up a dedicated team of 25 employees to take the initiatives ahead, said a company statement.

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) nvestors Clinic, a real estate consultancy firm has announced that it is offering help to its Covid-affected employees and their family members in Noida and surrounding areas.

The team has been able to help more than 350 people, so far, with oxygen supply, medicine, food supplies, plasma donors, and concentrators. The company has bought 10 concentrators and is helping people wherever needed.

Honeyy Katiyal, Founder of Investors Clinic said: "During these difficult times when people are struggling for their lives, we have taken this initiative to help our employees come out of this difficult situation."

"The initiative which was started initially for employees has been now extended to everyone in and around Noida. We hope that we can help as many people as possible, till the situation normalises," he said.

