Investors of Franklin Templeton's shut schemes to get Rs 2,962 cr

This would be the second tranche of disbursement to the investors after the distribution of Rs 9,122 crore across five schemes in February.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The investors of the six shut schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund are set to receive Rs 2,962 crore in the coming week.

"We are pleased to inform you that SBI MF would be distributing the next tranche of Rs 2,962 crore to unitholders across all 6 schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of 12 April 2021," said a company spokesperson.

The distributable amount as a percentage of the asset under management (AUM) would be 28.42 per cent in Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund, 14.18 per cent in Franklin India Low Duration Fund, 13.37 per cent in Short Term Income Fund, 6.67 per cent in Income Opportunities Fund, 11.22 per cent in Credit Risk Fund and 11.23 per cent in Dynamic Accrual Fund.

Out of the total cash of Rs 2,962 crore available in the six shut funds for distribution as of April 9, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund (FIUBF) has Rs 1,489 crore and the Franklin India Short Term Income Fund has Rs 710 crore and the asset under management (AUM) stands at Rs 5,239.12 crore and Rs 5,312.10 crore respectively.

As per the fund house the payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF. In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.

Further, unitholders whose distributable amounts are less than Re 1 will not receive any payments.

