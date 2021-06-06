Investors of Franklin Templeton's shut schemes to get Rs 3,205 cr

New Delhi: The unitholders of the six shut schemes of the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will get Rs 3,205.25 crore in the week starting from Monday.

So far, the fund house has distributed Rs 14,572.34 crore among the concermed investors in three tranches.

"Rs 3,205.25 crore of cash is available for distribution as of June 4, 2021 and is being paid to investors in the week commencing June 7, 2021, bringing the total amount distributed to Rs 17,777.59 crores," Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd, said in a letter to the investors.