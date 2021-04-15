Invited Tesla to manufacture EVs in India: Gadkari

In his address at The Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said that it is golden opportunity for the company to start manufacturing in India.

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that he has invited electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla Inc to start manufacturing EVs in India.

"I had a video conference with Tesla management. I suggested them that it is a golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing here in India," he said.

Gadkari also said that he has assured the company that the government will help them set up industrial clusters in the country.

Exuding confidence on Indian EV makers, he said that "Indian products are also improving and within two years, we will get e-vehicles of Tesla standard in Indian market."

"So, in the interest of Tesla, I suggested that you start manufacturing in India as early as possible it will be beneficial for you," he said.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd