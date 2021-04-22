IOB appoints EY as digital consultant

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday said that it has appointed Ernst & Young (EY) as its digital consultant.
According to IOB, the digital consultant would help it to stay focussed on leveraging and adopting new technologies and to enhance the service quality and service delivery to its customers.
With this new initiative, the Bank is poised to attract Millennial customers who are tech-savvy. The bank will now be confident of providing all customers a hassle free and seamless banking experience, said Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director and CEO of IOB.
