iOS 15 will let users disable Night Mode on iPhones

New Delhi: Apple is introducing a new feature in iOS 15 where the iPhone sers will be able to disable the Night Mode feature, and keep it off as they take snaps in the low-light conditions.

Apple introduced Night Mode to iOS in 2019 for low-light photography.

According to 9to5Mac, Night Mode isn't always the right mode and the iPhone excels at taking dark shots accented with light.



Currently, the moment iPhone detects that Night Mode should be used, the camera automatically enables it, and only then can you turn off Night Mode for that image or shooting session.

New, iOS 15 will have an option that effectively lets you disable Night Mode on the iPhone camera. Currently in beta, iOS 15 will be released for public next month.

To achieve this, you will need to go to Settings app, tap Camera section, tap Preserver Settings and turn on the toggle for Night Mode.

"Turning this setting on tells your camera to keep Night Mode off if you've disabled it for a shot," according to the report.

You can still use Night Mode when you need it by manually engaging it in the Camera app.

