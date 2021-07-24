iPhone 13 may support 25W fast charge power adapter

The iPhone 12 supports fast charging with a 20W or higher power adapter; however, even if users use a more powerful wall adapter, the iPhone itself only supports up to 20W.

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) The iPhone 13 may support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, compared to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which only supports fast charging at up to 20W, media reported.

According to the rumour, Apple will provide users with support for a 25W power adapter this fall and with it, it will release its 25W power adapter as an accessory for purchase, MacRumors reported.

Apple's current 20W power adapter retails for $19.99.

According to the report, compared to 20W, 25W won't bring a drastic change to charging speeds or typical day-to-day charging for users.

Many flagship Android smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, already support 25W.

Support for the faster-charging speeds will come alongside increased battery capacities for each of the iPhone 13 models, which will come in handy on the higher-end variants due to more advanced displays.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to benefit from LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.

--IANS

vc/ksk/