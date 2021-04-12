iQOO, Amazon partner to launch flagship smartphone in India

New Delhi: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO on Monday announced that it has partnered with Amazon India for it's upcoming smartphone series in the country.

The iQOO 7 series will have two devices in the line-up -- iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 -- and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in.



"We have been working on iQOO 7 series from past one year and trying to understand the needs of Indian consumers," Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing - iQOO, told IANS.

"iQOO 7 series will come with many industry first innovations with a focus on performance, gaming, camera and design," Arora added.

The iQOO 7 Legend will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 series chipset, providing unmatched gaming experience and enhanced photography capabilities.

In January, the company launched iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 processor and triple rear cameras in China. It comes in three colour options -- light blue, black and a white BMW M-sport co-branded version.

The 8GB+128GB storage variant was launched for 3,798 yuan (Rs 43,490 approx) while the 12GB+256GB variant for 4,198 yuan (Rs 48,153 approx).

The smartphone, launched in China, features a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

"We are extremely humbled to be the partner of choice for iQOO and are excited to bring the iQOO 7 series for our customers on Amazon.in," Nishant Sardana, Director - Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India, told IANS.

The company said that iQOO 7 series has been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.A

Also to offer hassle free after sales service experience to it's valued customers, iQOO will use select vivo service centers for all after sale services ensuring additional peace of mind, the company said.

