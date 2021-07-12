iQOO logs sales of 25 mn smartphones globally

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Smartphone brand iQOO on Monday said it has sold over 25 million devices globally.

The company also announced ‘iQOO Quest Days' from July 13 to July 16 where, the consumers in India will be able to get up to Rs 4,000 off on iQOO 7 series and iQOO Z3 smartphones.

"We aim to focus on bringing joy and excitement to our consumers by providing them with unique experiences. iQOO will always adhere to its original mission and continue its relentless pursuit for technological advancement and excellence," said Gagan Arora, Director- Marketing, iQOO India.