iQOO unveils 7 series with latest Snapdragon 8 chips in India

All the variants will be available to pre-order starting May 1 on amazon.in and iQOO.com, the company said in a statement.Both the iQOO 7 Legend and the iQOO 7 utilise a full sensing screen with 120Hz refresh rate , which can be revved-up to a groundbreaking 1000Hz sampling rate with 300Hz report rate by using the new Super Touch Acceleration function."Running on the leading 8 series Snapdragon processor, powerful battery, and liquid cooling technology, the iQOO 7 series is a true flagship," said Gagan Arora, Director Marketing at iQOO."We are confident that the iQOO 7 series will add a new chapter in our legacy and will become a preferred choice for the young consumers," he added.The iQOO 7 Legend houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform,with an enhanced LPDDR5 flash drive for faster sequential read and write speed, resulting in lightning quick app calling and caching capabilities for users along with more efficient power consumption.Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and an intelligent display chip, providing powerful CPU and GPU performance for more smooth visual effects and vivid colours.iQOO has also incorporated the Extended RAM function within the 7 series, as 3GB of ROM have been re-allocated to be added upon 8GB of RAM, allowing apps to run simultaneously with minimal lag and sufficient storage space.Supported by 66W FlashCharge technology, the iQOO 7 Legend houses a 4000mAh battery, while the iQOO 7 sports a 4400mAh battery.The iQOO 7 series houses an industry-leading Liquid Cooling System, designed with cutting-edge materials that efficiently dissipate heat through the evaporation and condensation of thermal fluids within the internal vapourchamber.Under iQOO's sponsoring partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the iQOO 7 Legend is designed specially with the racetrack elements and will feature the iconic tri-colour racing stripes.The iQOO 7 series has a triple rear-camera setup, with both devices containing a 48MP main camera and a 13MP super wide-angle macro camera.The iQOO 7 is equipped with a 2MP mono camera while iQOO 7 Legend has an additional hardware advantage with a 13MP 50mm Pro Portrait Lens, the company said.