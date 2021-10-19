IRCTC counter stutters after hitting 52 week high

Mumbai: The stock counters on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd saw a blitzkrieg of sorts with investors punching the sell button as hard as they could.

The mad scramble was visible after IRCTC hit the 52 week high of Rs 6,393.

Stocks of IRCTC hit two circuits before crashing to levels of Rs 5363 apiece. The stock slipped by Rs 1,030 within one session. It posted a Rs 514.30 per share loss or 8.75 percent compared to the opening.