IRSDC invites e-RFP for Bijwasan railway station development

The IRSDC in a statement said that the total land area available for mixed used development is 18,000 square meter and is available for bidders on lease hold rights basis for a period up to 99 years. The approximate Built-Up Area (BUA) allowed for development is 50,233 square meter.

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has invited e-Request for Proposal (RFP) for leasing of land parcel for mixed-use development as a part of Bijwasan railway station development project.

It said that the pre-bid meeting is scheduled on April 15 and the last date to submit applications is May 10.

It also said that the station development tenders have already been awarded on 'Engineering, Procurement and Construction' (EPC) mode and at present the development work is in progress.

IRSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SK Lohia said, "The development of land parcels will offer provision for facilities like residential complexes, hotel, retail, office spaces, commercial complexes and markets, etc. which makes it attractive for real estate developers."

"It also offers huge economic benefits in terms of increased employment, reduced environmental pollution and overall improvement in living standard of people in the catchment area," Lohia said.

The development work at Bijwasan Railway Station is being done on the basis of 'Transit Oriented Development' (TOD) principles for compact, energy efficient and passenger friendly amenities.

A 'Memorandum of Understanding' (MOU) with Delhi Development Authority was signed in December 2019 for redevelopment of Bijwasan Railway Station. The Bijwasan Station is also designated as 'Integrated Directional Passenger Terminal' as a part of the Master Plan for Delhi 2021.

