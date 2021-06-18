Is the enthusiasm in LIC HF over? Should you hold or sell stocks?

Stocks as of the time of updating this story have traded down by 13.32 percent from the 52 week high of 11th June. On Friday alone, the stock saw exchange of Rs 6.37 lakh shares according to information from the BSE.

Stocks of LIC Housing Finance which soared to its 52 week high on 11th June may have hit a crescendo and are available for interested investors.

Analysis from brokerages shows an upside in the stock. Motilal Oswal analysts have given a 21 percent upside to the stock. The stock is estimated to reach a TP of Rs 600. Their analysis finds LICHF delivering strong QoQ growth in Home loans, while collection efficiency remained stable sequentially at 98% in Mar'21. Asset quality surprised negatively with a sharp rise (+62% QoQ) to Rs 96 bn. Additionally, announcement of an infusion of fresh equity capital from promoter LIC is a positive as it will mitigate the risk of low T1 capital (v/s peers) and high leverage.

"While asset quality pain has been pronounced, we draw comfort from LICHF's ability to source low-cost liabilities (due to its strong parentage), favorable Housing Finance cycle, and 14-15% RoE. Valuation at 1x FY23E P/BV is attractive. We factor in the announcement of a capital infusion into our estimates. We reiterate buy with a TP of INR600/share (1.2x FY23E BVPS)," adds their report.

The report further adds, "We reduce our FY22E EPS estimate by 4% and increase our FY23E EPS by 3% to factor in higher NII growth and elevated credit costs. We estimate ~1.3%/14% RoA/RoE over the next two years, penciling in likely impact of the preferential allotment of fresh equity shares to the promoter."

Another brokerage with an optimistic view - is Yes Securities revised the TP to Rs 560 with a buy rating. "Factoring 10% loan CAGR, steady NIM and some moderation in credit cost, we estimate a stable RoA/RoE delivery of 1.3%/13-14% over FY21-24. While valuation is undemanding at 1.1x FY23 P/ABV, the volatility in performance has been more than palatable in the past. Cognizant of improving sector prospects, we rate the stock as ADD. In our view, investment risk-reward for many of its peers is superior," said the report.

Analysts at Emkay Global revised the TP for this stock to Rs 470, HOLD. "Stage-3 NPAs witnessed a surge of ~Rs36.6bn sequentially, with GNPA for individual home loans at ~Rs32-35bn (1.9%), LAP at ~R30bn (5.28%) and developer loans at ~Rs30bn (18% in Q4FY21 vs. 16% in Q3). Overall restructured book stood at 1.5% of book.

The scrip touched Rs 542.45 a few days prior to anticipation of favorable results. The results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal were announced on 15th June. The lender reported growth in loan disbursals by 97 percent to Rs 22,362 crores. A year ago, LIC Housing Finance disbursed Rs 11,323 crores.

But markets were also reported that the lender incurred Rs 1,000 crores towards provisioning of bad loans for quarter ending Mar 21. For quarter ending March 2021 even as profits were recorded at Rs 398.92 crores. The lender reported net profit at Rs 421.43 crores for the March 2020 quarter.

A dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each was also reported.

