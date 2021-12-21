Issue with rear drum brake, Eicher Motors to call in 26,300 Classic 350 bikes

In a statement issued, the company said its technical team found an issue with the brake reaction bracket used on the 2021 single channel ABS and rear drum brake of Classic 350 motorcycles.

Chennai: Two-wheeler maker Eicher Motors Ltd on Monday announced call in of about 26,300 units of its Classic 350 models rolled out between September 1 and December 5 to set right an issue with rear drum brake.

"Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions," the company said.

According to Eicher Motors, the issue has been isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021.

As a precautionary measure, Eicher Motors has decided to call in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models and reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units.