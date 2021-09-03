IT Dept conducts searches on yarn firm in Delhi, Gujarat, Dadra

During the course of the search, many incriminating documents, loose sheets, digital evidences etc have been found indicating involvement of the group in unaccounted transactions, the department said in a statement.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on a manufacturer and distributor of synthetic yarns and polyester chips, at its corporate office in Delhi and factories at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat's Dahej.

Substantial evidence of transactions outside the regular books of accounts, cash purchases, suppression of sales, and booking of sales to bogus parties have also been found, it added.

It has been found that group routed its own unaccounted funds to the tune of Rs 380 crore in its books in the form of bogus unsecured loans, through paper entities, over the past few years. Besides, an amount of Rs 40 crore has also been introduced in its books through shell entities in the form of share premium.

The directors and auditors of the shell entities, have, in their statement, admitted that these entities were essentially used to provide accommodation entries.

Substantial evidence of cash purchase and documents revealing movement of cash through "angadias" has been recovered by the department. Evidence of booking bogus purchases of Rs 154 crore has also been detected.

During the search, unaccounted jewellery has been found and 11 lockers have been placed under restraint.

The search operation is still continuing and further investigations are in progress.