IT e-filing portal now live after emergency maintenance: Infosys

Infosys, the developer of the portal, informed about the development through a tweet. The tweet came after the Finance Ministry summoned the CEO of the software major over the continuing glitches in the portal.

New Delhi: The income tax e-filing portal is now live after remaining unavailable for around two days.

"The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers," the company said in a tweet late on Sunday evening.

The update from the company came after the Ministry of Finance summoned Infosys MD and CEO, Salil Parekh on Monday over the persistent glitches.

Parekh has been summoned to explain to the Finance Minister the reason for the persistent glitches in the portal.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the Income Tax department said in a tweet on Sunday.

The new income tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys was launched on June 7 in a bid to ease the tax filing process and expedite the refund issue.

However, taxpayers have been facing several problems in using the portal since its inception.

In July, the Union Finance Ministry asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to constitute a seven-member task force to look into the technical issues facing the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys.

In line with the directive, the ICAI constituted a team to analyse the issues.

During the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that Infosys has been paid a total of Rs 164.5 crore under the project.

He had said the government launched the new income tax e-filing portal as part of the Integrated E-filing and Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 Project.