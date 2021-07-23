IT services firm Vee Technologies expands global footprint

The new delivery centre in Manila will add to its existing centres in Pennsylvania in the US and Bengaluru, Chennai and Salem in India, the New York-Bengaluru co-headquartered company said in a statement.

Bengaluru: IT services provider Vee Technologies on Friday announced the opening of a new delivery centre in the Philippines to expand its global footprint.

"We are excited to establish a footprint in the Philippines, a community with abundant talent and robust infrastructure. We hope to evolve our best practices in talent development and technology systems to benefit our customers," said Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies.

Vee Technologies works with over 150 US hospitals, including six of the top 20, helping them handle clinical coding and revenue cycle management services.

According to the company, the work done at its development centres is aimed at making the world healthy by delivering technology-enabled solutions to meet emerging needs and advance operational capabilities for businesses.

"This development strengthens our resolve to apply innovative solutions to enhance our capabilities and the way that we service our demanding customers," said Patrick O'Malley, President of Vee Technologies.

"We strive to offer cutting-edge process-driven solutions like population health, virtual care and robotics process automation that lead to extraordinary business outcomes for our clients", O'Malley added.

In March, Vee Technologies and Sona Group of educational institutions signed an agreement with Toronto-based University Health Network (UHN) to develop smart fabric-based wearables.