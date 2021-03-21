Italy marks 'tiramisu day' as pandemic distraction

The Italian news agency ANSA proudly announced that the traditional dessert featuring mascarpone, coffee and lady's fingers would be celebrated at the weekend, and even Italians take comfort in this treat, with sales rising last year by about 5 per cent.

Rome, March 21 (IANS) As a distraction amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Italians on Sunday will mark International Tiramisu Day to celebrate the traditional dessert.

Delivery services that offered tiramisu did well in the pandemic,though pre-made versions are also available in stores, dpa news agency quoted the ANSA report.

Tiramisu Sunday was launched in 2017 by a few food writers, according to a website about the celebration.

In normal times, there were competitions to see who could make the best version of the dessert, as well as who could offer the best new takes on the classic sweet.

There have meanwhile been creations that feature peanut butter or chocolate spread, as well as bananas or strawberries.

For an even more interesting flavour and colour, green tea has also been used.

--IANS

ksk/