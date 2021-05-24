ITC first hotel chain to receive platinum certification

Certification programme "My Care" by DNV, is developed at a global stage by a team of expert infection risk and hospital management professionals. The maturity model of the programme (Level 1 to 5) assesses and covers all facets of hotel operations on six different dimensions Governance, Strategy, communication, actions, data analysis and continuous improvement.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) ITC Hotels has achieved the distinctive milestone of being the First Hotel chain in the world to receive the Platinum level certification under DNV's My Care Infection risk management programme.

Embodying the ethos of Responsible Luxury, ITC Hotels, the world's largest chain of hotels with the maximum number of LEED Platinum Certified Properties has been accorded the global certification for its one of a kind 'WeAssure' programme.

The 'WeAssure' business assurance certification stands as a testimonial to the rigorous health, hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates across all ITC Hotels. ITC Hotels have also introduced various pathogen prevention measures by inducting world class technologies for infection mitigation, redefining service delivery processes.

Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd said, "The ITC Hotels growth story is a story about Sustainability. We strongly believe that any effort to save the planet ultimately equals to saving ourselves. At ITC Hotels, we understand the value of going beyond efficiency and have showcased extraordinary sustainability leadership by consistently adopting best practices and processes that elevate well-being. The health and safety of our associates and guests is of paramount importance. The DNV Platinum level certification for Responsible Luxury's 'WeAssure' programme brings great sense of confidence and comfort in these difficult times. We believe such health certifications will be a strong driving force behind the transformation of communities and cities so that they continue to sustain the future.

Prakash Tikare, Country Head DNV stated, "The world today is facing century's most unprecedented challenge in the form of this pandemic risk. When the risk is directly related to human life, no matter what, every possible effort is needed to ensure human health and safety are not compromised. Every action in all possible form that can prevent harm and improve the confidence in stakeholder is a need of the hour. Management of ITC Hotels has made exceptional effort in ensuring health, hygiene, and safety standards at every risk interface to eliminate the cause of infection and create safe environment for the guest. Customers experience and feedback is the true testimony for implementation of unique 'WeAssure' programme. DNV congratulates ITC Hotels team for accomplishing this exceptional landmark."

This certification programme has secured block-chain technology based digital QR code, which demonstrates approach taken by management towards customer safety. It helps in transparently communicating & assuring customers about the industry leading initiatives, state of the art technologies, standards and protocols implemented at the hotels. The QR Code can be digitally linked to the maturity and verification statement and data stored on block chain to ensure its integrity.

In the backdrop of COVID scenario, ITC Hotels under its "Responsible Luxury" initiative had launched a first of its kind path breaking "WeAssure" program. Under this program - ITC Hotels in association with DNV (which is one of the world's leading certification bodies) adopted standards and protocols on health, hygiene, safety and infection control management. These standards and protocols are based on International & National standards / guidelines, global best practices and are not limited to COVID virus as they stand applicable for all emerging pathogens in the future to create a sustainable, safe and secure hotel facility with enhanced customer confidence.

