ITC signs Jaipur hotel for its luxury brand Mementos

The agreement was signed by ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha and Mementos Jaipur owner Ritesh Derewala in the presence of Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd.

New Delhi: Days after unveiling its new luxury brand Mementos with Ekaaya Udaipur, ITC Hotels on Tuesday sealed another agreement to open a hotel under the new umbrella in Jaipur.

The Mementos hotels in Jaipur and Udaipur, according to an ITC Hotels media release, are poised to be top favourites in the destination wedding segment. Targeting this market, Mementos Jaipur is all set to unveil the two-acre Shahi Bagh, a Mughal Gardens-inspired setting for weddings, celebrations and showcases in the Meetings Incentives Conference Events (MICE) segment.

This luxury hotel, located at Kukas close to the Pink City, celebrates the architecture, art, culture and colours of Jaipur. Its 130-plus rooms will be spread over sprawling 25 acres. "All the rooms have the luxury of space with a minimum size of 50 sq. mt each and comfortable sit-out courtyards," the media release said.

Also on offer will be the formidable food and beverage repertoire of ITC Hotels, including the acclaimed Kebabs & Kurries restaurant.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chadha said: "The growth story of ITC Hotels is driven by an asset-right strategy. Brand Mementos helps us deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations through collaborations with asset owners who choose ITC Hotels for its top-notch hospitality expertise."

Derewala added: "These are exciting times as we see a pick-up in the leisure business. ITC's prowess in food and beverage is well known and we see the value they bring to the hospitality business in driving and managing high-profile events. Partnering with the right brand and operator was of immense importance to us."