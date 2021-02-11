ITC's Q3FY21 standalone net profit down 11.56%

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) FMCG major ITC on Thursday reported a decine of 11.56 per cent in standalone net profit during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Its net profit fell to Rs 3,662.85 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,141.93 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"'Profit After Tax' stood at Rs 3,662.85 crore representing a decline of 3.7 per cent, on a comparable basis (adjusting for one-time benefit of Rs 340 crore in base period due to reduction of corporate tax rate)," the company said in a statement.