itel launches its reloaded all rounder smartphone 'A48'

"Aligned with itel's brand idea of ‘itel hai. Life sahi hai', we have launched India's real all-rounder smartphone, itel A48, with Jio's network superiority and exclusive consumer benefits to ensure that Indian masses can access technology at an ultra-affordable price point," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement."This strategic initiative is in line with itel's vision to provide digital freedom to the masses," Talapatra added.The new itel A48 smartphone went on sale across India starting Tuesday.Under the JioExclusive offer, customers can enjoy high-speed data connectivity on Jio network while calling and SMS can be from SIM of any operator. The Power packed magical device comes at a compelling price point further empowering the Indian consumers with seamless digital connectivity.The smartphone is India's most affordable 2GB waterdrop display phone.It is an all-rounder smartphone as it can fulfill all the aspirations of a technology enthusiast, ranging from entertainment with a big water drop HD+ display, seamless power backup with a 3000mAh powerful battery, advanced security with smart fingerprint and face unlock, high-capacity storage power to photography with AI dual camera.Further, the new itel A48 comes equipped with the Android 10 Go edition. Additionally, it also comes with an assurance of a one-time screen replacement offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase."Today, in the new world order, demand for entry-level smartphones has increased significantly to remain connected for both economic and social needs. Smartphones have become an essential part of the Indian families residing in Tier 2-5 towns as they are enabling -- access to Online education, Financial transactions, running a home business, Infotainment/Entertainment consumption needs and even working from home," Talapatra said.This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. The initiative is targeted at the entry-level smartphone users to bridge the digital divide by offering them affordable product proposition and seamless network connectivity."We are highly optimistic that our latest addition will be bestowed by the consumers seeking smartphones that are equipped with advanced and trendy features to fulfill their digital aspirations," he said.Fulfilling the aspirations of the millennials of tier 3 and below markets, itel A48 comes loaded with super trendy features that will provide an all-around experience to the consumers at an affordable price.The smartphone is clad in 6.1inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop full-screen display to give a theatre-like experience and a 2.5D TP lens providing a better screen design. It is further adorned, with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1560X720 pixels resolution for immersive and brighter video viewing.Packed in a premium and sleek design, itel A48 runs on the latest Android 10.0 (Go Edition) and is powered with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor for seamless multitasking functionality. In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB.On the battery front, A48 is powered by a 3000mAh battery and smart power-saving mode for unstoppable usage. The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and a multi-feature fingerprint sensor.The smartphone comes equipped with a dual 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera -- configured in the unique camera setup, adding to the premium look and feel of the phone.The front 5MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode ensures a bright and clear selfie, even in low light areas. It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, etc. which helps in capturing professional photographs with greater details. The smartphone offers dual SIM slots with a dedicated memory card. It also supports dual 4G VoLTE /ViLTE functionality.The new itel A48 smartphone features a gradient glossy finish and is available in three colour options -- Gradient Green, Gradation Purple and Gradation Black.The phone comes with an adapter, USB cable, battery, back cover, user manual and a warranty card.