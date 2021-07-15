Jabra PanaCast 50 for hybrid working now available

The PanaCast 50 has been engineered to help businesses navigate the flexible hybrid way of working. Jabra says it has collaborated with Intel to provide a computer vision solution to help facilitate more engaging and productive meetings.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Following its April 2021 announcement, Jabra on Thursday confirmed that the PanaCast 50 is now shipping in India and is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom rooms.

"The Jabra PanaCast range has been engineered to help businesses navigate the flexible hybrid way of working. It combines immersive vision and video like never before, world-leading audio technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to completely reinvent meetings and collaboration," Jabra's Managing Director, South Asia, Peter Jayaseelan, said in a statement.

"We would not have been able to make our vision of an effortless collaboration experience become a reality without our partnership with Intel. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions and we believe the new Jabra PanaCast 50 delivers just that," he added.

The company says that a new technology powers the Virtual Director feature to automatically adjust the frame according to what's happening in the meeting, allowing Jabra PanaCast 50 to detect active speakers and the flow of conversation, thereby delivering a remote meeting experience that is fully immersive and responsive.

Three 13MP cameras create an immersive 180-degree field of view in Panoramic-4K that covers the whole room, the company said.

The PanaCast 50 also features eight beamforming microphones with precision voice detection which are backed up with intelligent algorithms that remove disruptive noise.

Jabra PanaCast 50 is available for shipping in black and grey at $1,195.

