Jamia professor succumbs to Covid days after Twitter SOS

While she managed to get a bed at the Fortis Hospital in Faridabad, Nabila couldn't win the battle against Covid-19 as she passed away on May 18 after being put on ventilator support.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Nabila Sadiq, an assistant professor at the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Womens Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, had sent an SOS on May 4 for an ICU bed through Twitter.

Ten days before she breathed her last, Nabila's mother had fallen prey to Covid, but she was not informed about her mother's death.

One of her students, Waqar, said that Nabila's lungs were badly damaged for which she couldn't be saved.

Nabila was active on social media till she was under home isolation, making efforts to help others in need. She is survived by her 86-year-old father who is a retired professor, and a brother who lives abroad.

On May 4, Nabila had tweeted, "Any ICU bed leads? For myself." In another tweet later, she had said: "Got it".

Nabila's students said that she was denied an ICU bed by three hospitals before she finally got one with the help of one Farid Khan, a friend of her brother.

Waqar, who had worked with her in a research project, said "They had called every hospital in Delhi-NCR to get an oxygenated bed. Her friends finally helped her get a bed at the Fortis Hospital in Faridabad but by that time her oxygen level led dropped."

--IANS

miz/arm