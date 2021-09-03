  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. TopNews
  4. J.B. Mohapatra appointed new CBDT Chairman

J.B. Mohapatra appointed new CBDT Chairman

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021, 09:36:00hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
CBDT_tax

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Indian Revenue Service officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra as the new Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes.

In May, Mohapatra, a 1985 batch officer, was given the additional charge as CBDT Chairman after the end of the extended tenure of P.C. Mody in the post.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of J.B. Mohapatra, IRS, member, Central Board of Direct Taxes as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes," said an official notification.

Mohapatra had earlier served as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features