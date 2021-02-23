Jeep Wrangler now assembled in India

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Jeep India has commenced production of locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler in its Ranjangaon joint venture manufacturing facility.

Accordingly, the move comes just one month after the Jeep brand announced its comprehensive go-local strategy.

"The Jeep Wrangler is the second out of the four localised products we committed to launch in India," said Partha Datta, Managing Director, Jeep India.