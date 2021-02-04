Jindal Stainless Q3 net profit grows to Rs 170 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Jindal Stainless Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 170.09 crore for the quarter ended December.

During the same period last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.81 crore.

The revenue of the company during the period under review was Rs 3,585 crore, up by 9 per cent on a year on year basis.