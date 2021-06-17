Jindal Stainless sends 150 ventilators to Odisha, Haryana

As states gear up in anticipation of an impending third wave, officials of the company shipped 75 ventilators each, along with accessories for medical use, to both the states on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi: India's largest stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless has facilitated the supply of 150 ventilators to the Haryana and Odisha governments, in continuation to steps taken by it to combat and minimise the spread and impact of Covid-19.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said: "We've been fighting corona as extended arms of the Indian government from Day one. With each step we take, we are trying to strengthen the health infrastructure in every way possible. We fought the second wave with an uninterrupted LMO supply to several states from both our units, establishing the operational emergency Covid hospital in Hisar, and successful inoculation drives for our employees and their families. We are now ensuring better preparedness, if and before the third wave hits us."

So far, Jindal Stainless has supplied nearly 5,400 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various hospitals and oxygen filling centres. Through its units in Hisar and Jajpur, it is supplying over 50 tonnes of oxygen per day to over 50 medical facilities in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Odisha. Additionally, the company is supplying LMO to the 500-bed Covid Hospital set up in the premises of OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar.

The company also organised vaccination camps at its various office locations to help employees and their family members get vaccinated. Apart from this, Jindal Stainless announced a policy to extend all-round support to immediate family members of all its employees, who lost their lives to the current pandemic.

