Jio launches 'Freedom Plans' with no daily limit for data usage

The new prepaid plans come with 30-day cycle and multiple validity, unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans which came with 28-day cycle and multiple validity.

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) With a view to bring about more options in digital experiences, Reliance Jio has introduced 'Jio Freedom Plans', which include five new 'no daily data limit' prepaid schemes.

These plans will offer 'uncapped-data and unlimited voice' with validity cycles of 15 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days, as per the information on the Jio website

The 'no daily limit' plans will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without worrying about exhausting daily limits.

The 30-day validity cycle brings the ease of remembering recharge date to users.

Further, the plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema and JioNews, among others.

There are five plans listed in the website, starting at Rs 127 for 15 days which brings 12 GB of uncapped daily data over the plan period. Other plans with validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days have also been introduced at Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397, respectively, showed the Jio website.

--IANS

rrb/sn/arm