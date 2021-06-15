JioFiber Postpaid plans launched sans security deposit, installation charges

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Reliance Jio has launched JioFiber Postpaid plans which come with zero upfront entry cost, including non-payment of security deposit and installation charges.

Customers could save around Rs 1,500 upfront due to the zero upfront entry cost.

The plans start at Rs 399 per month. Customers would get aggressive six and 12-month plan options. They will be available for subscription starting June 17.