J&K DGP sanctions Rs 44.1 lakh for Covid-affected police personnel

Police said since the outbreak of second wave of Covid-19, the J&K police personnel have been working day in and day out in implementing government directives to check the spread of the infection.

Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) J&K Director General Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned 44.10 lakh rupees as special relief in favour of 882 police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who had got infected by the Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.

"Despite precautionary measures, many a policemen on ground are contracting the disease and getting infected," police said.

"To provide them some financial assistance DGP, J&K sanctioned the relief of Rupees 44.10 lakh in favour of 882 Covid-affected police personnel."

The amount has been sanctioned out of Police Pariwar Fund through two different orders issued by the police headquarters . Under these orders, Rs 5,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of these affected police personnel. The move is part of the assistance provided by the Police Department to personnel affected by Covid-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Pertinently police headquarters during the last year had sanctioned special relief of Rupees 52 lakh in favour of 966 Covid-affected police personnel.

--IANS

