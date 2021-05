J&K Lt Governor releases compendium of 1,100 JKIDFC projects

On this occasion, he emphasised the need for expediting completion of projects while simultaneously observing necessary precautions related to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday released a compendium giving details of 1,100 projects of public importance worth Rs 1555.16 crore completed by the J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).

He also asked the JKIDFC to take comprehensive measures for achieving the target of completing 1,000 more projects during the current financial year.

"He laid special emphasis on regular monitoring of projects for ensuring their speedy execution, besides maintaining transparency in the execution of works by bringing out the information regarding development works undertaken by the Corporation in public domain," an official statement said.

"The publication of the compendium is part of the efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the working of the Corporation.

"It will also be made available in the e-book format.

"The JKIDFC has brought about a new culture of innovations such as Geo-tagging, Online billing and processing of payments, and systems for oversight by senior functionaries, for which a dashboard has been developed relating to key aspects of status of project implementation," the statement said.

The dashboard is available in public domain for citizens' oversight as well.

Earlier, the Corporation had published compendiums of 500 and 800 projects, respectively.

"During 2019-20, 500 projects were completed under JKIDFC, whereas 600 more projects have been completed during 2020-21," the statement said.