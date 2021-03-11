J&K simplifies process of establishing business enterprises

Through a recent notification, the UT's Industries Secretariat has directed that, henceforth, there would be no need of pre-requisite registration or an NOC from the Commerce and Industries Ministry for setting up units in J&K.

Jammu, March 11 (IANS)

"Any person who intends to start an enterprise may voluntarily take registration under Udyam/IEM (of the Union MSME Ministry/Commerce and Industries Ministry), which shall suffice for an industrial unit to (be) established."

The move is aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs and also to attract investment.

The order further said that in case of any approvals or NOCs from departments for power/water connection, approval of building plan, NOC from fire and emergency services, change of land use or land title verification, two committees will monitor time-bound issuance, or otherwise, of these NOCs/approvals as per the fixed timelines.

The industrial estate level single window committee will decide the issuance, or otherwise, of the NOCs within 15 days.

In addition to this, there shall be a divisional level single window committee for NOCs, which shall periodically monitor the working of the industrial estate level single window committee and address issues, if any, related to the issuance of NOCs/approvals.

The notification also said: "NOCs/Clearances under water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and control of Pollution) Act, 1981, like the consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) shall not come within the domain of this order and shall be sought separately as per the prescribed timelines."

The Central has already announced a new industrial development scheme for J&K. The implementation of the central scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore for industrial development in J&K will be under the supervision of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

All powers for registration and processing of claims under this scheme will now lie with the J&K government.

