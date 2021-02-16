J&K Tourism Department restarts online registrations

Tourism, Culture, Youth Services and Sports Secretary Sarmad Hafiz on Monday formally kick started the restart of the online service by clicking the button and handing over the registration to two unit holders.

Srinagar: The J&K Tourism Department has restarted online mode of registration of tourism units, officials said on Monday.

He said the portal is very dynamic and user-friendly which will streamline the registration process by a great measure.

As per this online mode, a tourism unit holder can apply with the Tourism Department for registration of his/her unit under J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978/2011 by simply logging on to a dedicated portal www.tourismjk.nic.in with a set of documents as per the check list available on the portal.

On receiving the application on the dash board of the portal, the registering authority would scrutinise the documents online, conduct an inspection and issue the registration certificate. This would eliminate the human interface between the Department and the unit holder and the registration would be done in the most transparent manner.

Initially the online registration has been restarted in respect of travel units and gradually it would be extended to other tourism units and their renewals as well.

