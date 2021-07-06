JLR revelation erodes Tata Motors shareholder wealth by Rs 9,662 crores

Traders had anticipated stocks of Tata Motors to perform reasonably well and even considered that a price hike on several models was on the cards. Peers like Maruti Suzuki Limited had already informed similar plans.

Mumbai : Stocks of Tata Motors had a volatile day on Tuesday. The company's stocks ended in the lower circuit even as outlook at the start of the day was a positive one.

By noon, Stocks of Tata Motors picked up steam and traded on a three percent upside. However, a notification to the exchanges by 1:39 PM may have spoilt the mood for traders.

The stock nose-dived and by the end of the trading hours reported a decline of 8.41 percent or 29.10 points to settle at Rs 316.95 per share. The dip results in a cumulative damage of 9,662 crores to Tata Motors shareholders.

73.77 lakh shares exchanged hands according to information on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The reason has been attributed to a press release which narrated a drop in EBIT margins, negative operating cash flow and chip shortages which could affect supplies.

Jaguar Land Rover reported financial performance for three months of the quarter ending June 2021. The company said that retail sales was 68.1 percent higher from the previous quarter of the last fiscal.

"Wholesales were 84,442 units in the quarter (excluding the China JV), up 72.6% year-on-year. However, this was about 30,000 units lower (c. 27%) than otherwise would have been planned as a result of semiconductor supply constraints and the impacts of Covid-19, although this reduction

had been broadly anticipated," read a note from the company.

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, was quoted as saying, "We are pleased to see the gradual economic recovery from the pandemic with customers returning to our showrooms driving double-digit year-on-year sales growth in all regions, demonstrating the continuing appeal of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. While the present semiconductor supply shortages continue to be a challenge for the industry, we are encouraged by the strong demand we see for our vehicles."

In its note, Jaguar Land Rover also states that as of the end of June, it had about 3.7 billion pounds of cash and shortterm investments. It expected to report a cash outflow of about 1 billion pounds with a negative EBIT margin for the quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter was over 5.6 billion pounds including a 1.9 billion pounds undrawn committed credit facility (RCF).

Wholesale volumes could be 50% lower than estimated by Tata and the JLR management. The management expects the situation to improve in the second half of its financial year. Broader underlying structural capacity issues may be resolved as supplier investment in new capacities comes online in the next 12-18 months. The management expects shortages to continue through to the end of the year and even beyond.

The note also adds that JLR has about 110,000 global retail orders, the highest in the history of the company, representing 3 months of sales cover, with 5 months in Europe and 4 months in the UK. Orders for the Defender alone total over 29,000, representing over 4 months cover.