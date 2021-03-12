JPVL power project in U'khand resumes operations after flooding

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Jaiprakash Power Ventures announced on Friday that it has resumed operations at the 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project (HEP) on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 11.

Power generation at the Vishnuprayag HEP was suspended due to river water gushing into the tail race tunnel of the project following the recent unfortunate flash floods in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.