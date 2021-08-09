JSPL accepts revised bidding offer from Worldone for stake sale in JPL

Mumbai: Jindal Steel & Power's board has accepted the revised binding offer from Worldone Private Limited, to divest its 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL).

JPL is a material subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL).

Key features of the revised offer are that Worldone will buy out all the equity shares and redeemable preference shares of JPL held by JSPL for a total consideration of around Rs 7,401 crore of which Rs 3,015 crore will be payable by cash, and the balance of around Rs 4,386 crore will be by way of assumption and takeover of liabilities and obligations of JSPL in relation to inter-corporate deposits and the capital advances paid by JPL to JSPL.