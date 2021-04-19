JSPML divests complete stake in JSIS Oman

New Delhi: JSPL on Friday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) has sold the balance stake in JSIS Oman to Vulcan Steel.

In the second and final tranche of the divestment transaction, JSPML divested 51 per cent to Vulcan Steel.

Last year, the subsidiary had divested 4,86,999 shares, representing 48.99 per cent of the share capital of Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC, Oman.