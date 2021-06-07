JSW Group amalgamates Large Project divisions of Steel & Cement businesses

The Indian conglomerate has created Aikyam, a technology platform where details can be accessed by the Managers of Large Project Divisions from both these businesses to capitalize on the potential opportunities.

New Delhi: Following the successful integration of its retail trade across Steel and Cement into JSW One in the East, the $12 billion JSW Group will now have a single group interface for all its Large Project divisions in the Steel and Cement businesses.

Aikyam will digitize the end-to-end institutional sales processes at JSW Group by integrating data across the two business entities to create a single 360 degree view of the large project customers. This will enable its group of Client Managers to elevate their interactions with large clients and identify opportunities to cross sell, thereby offering an enhanced customer experience to these clients, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the integrated offering for Large project Businesses, Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One said, "JSW Group has the unique advantage of providing an integrated offering to its large customers in the Infrastructure & Building industries space. We have leveraged the JSW One advantage for our retail customers successfully in the Eastern part of India and are now extending it to our Large Project clientele through our Aikyam initiative.

"I expect Aikyam to fundamentally change the way JSW works with its large clients, while ensuring that our relationships continue to get stronger through a single Group interface, bolstered by strong internal collaboration. In the near future we plan to offer other group products such as paints, construction chemicals, RMC and many others to our large institutional customers through the Aikyam interface."

The Aikyam integration is expected to unlock opportunities for the Steel and Cement businesses of JSW Group across key States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to unlock new demand for JSW Steel and JSW Cement as well as other group companies going forward. The Group has already onboarded MMRDA, MHADA, MCGM, DMRC, Afcons Infra, BG Shirke, CapaciteInfraprojects, DilipBuildcon, ITD Cementation, J Kumar Infra, JMC Projects, L&T, L&W, Navayuga Engineering, NCC, Rajapushpa Realty, Shapoorji Pallonji & SNC during the pilot run of the integrated service.

