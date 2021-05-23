JSW Steel calls reports of interest in Liberty Steel assets 'misleading'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Denying recent reports of it considering a bid to buy Liberty Steel's assets in the UK, JSW Steel has said that such reports are "misleading" and "mischievous".

In a regulatory filing, the company said: "It is hereby clarified that such reports stating about the Company's interest in bidding/buying Liberty Steel's assets are not only speculative but also misleading and mischievous."