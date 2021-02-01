Karnataka opposition terms Budget as 'ruinous'

On the sidelines of the on-going seven-day legislature session in the Vidhan Soudha here, Siddaramaiah told reporters that though the Budget mentions 'Aatma Nirbhar' (self-reliant) on a number of occasions, the ultimate outcome of this Budget can only be equated with 'Aatma Barbad' (ruinous) Budget.

According to him, the Union government had failed to come up with reassuring measures for those who lost their jobs. Small and medium enterprises (SME) which closed down due to the pandemic have been completely ignored. "There is not 'Aatma Nirbhar' but 'aatma barbad' Budget," he maintained.

He charged that the Union government has introduced an agri-cess on agro products such as fertilisers, farm equipment. "Is this not a 'aatma barbad' Budget," he asked.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the Union Budget is filled with colourful quotes and anecdotes but lacks substance.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by filling up the Budget with 'good quotes' and 'anecdotes' has deceived herself. She is in a 'self deception' mode while presenting her Budget," he said in a series of tweets in Kannada.

Observing that Sitharaman conceded that there is a revenue deficit of 6.5 per cent, he said that the entire Budget does not mention how the Union government was going to recover from such a mess. "Besides this, the Union government also informs that they are going to borrow a whopping sum of Rs 12 lakh crore from external agencies and the Union government has not found it necessary to explain to its people why they need such large scale borrowings. I feel all such kind of decisions will only push our country to a further ruinous position," he claimed.

Karnataka Farmers' Federation President Kurbur Shantaram said that the Union government in the garb of 'doubling farmers income' is trying its best to win over farmers and persuade them to accept the anti-farmer laws that were passed in Parliament last year. "If they claim that their love for farmers is true, then let them repeal these laws," he said.

Bengaluru Hoteliers' President P.C. Rao too criticised the Union Budget. "The Union government has squandered the golden opportunity to revive its ailing economy by not recognising the tourism and hotel industry's contributions to the country's economy," he said.

