Kerala government committed to revival of tourism: Minister

Riyas, a first-time legislator and son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said that the government will closely work together with the industry with the aim of doubling tourists' arrival by 2025, and hoped that 2022 will be turn out to be a "Covid-19 Free Tourism Year."

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (IANS) Kerala's new Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday assured the stake holders that the government will unveil various projects focusing on the revival of the vital sector ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, including special marketing campaigns.

"The government will implement all possible measures to ease the current problems being faced by the industry. Special marketing campaigns will be conducted once the second wave of of Covid-19 recedes," he said, in his address at a virtual meeting of representatives of 18 stakeholders in the tourism sector.

The meeting was convened to elicit suggestions for revival of the industry that has been hit badly by the pandemic and to work out plans for an impressive comeback.

The participants explained to the Minister how the pandemic had resulted in a severe setback for the entrepreneurs and all others engaged in the sector. They noted that unlike any other state, the Kerala government had provided total support and encouragement to the industry during the crisis.

"The roads to tourism centres will be developed and more tourism circuits will be formed by connecting destinations. Through the socially-committed Responsible Tourism, the benefits of tourism sector will be made available to more people. The government's goal is to support the kind of tourism that brings benefits to entrepreneurs, tourists and local community alike," added the Minister.

