Kia Motors India is now Kia India

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Kia on Tuesday relaunched its brand in India, and will now be known as Kia India, instead of Kia Motors India.

"This is a proud and historic moment for us as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously," said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India.