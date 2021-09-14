Kia Sonet crosses one lakh sales-mark in less than 12 months

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Kia India on Tuesday said it sold 1,00,000 units of compact SUV -- Sonet in less than 12 months of its launch in the country.

Accordingly, during the same period, the vehicle has become the fourth highest-selling SUV in the country.

Introduced in September 2020, Sonet has contributed almost 17 per cent to the segment and 32 per cent to the company's overall sales.