Kisan Rail transports 361 tonnes of Telangana onions to Bengal

Hyderabad: The inaugural Kisan Rail service for onions from Moula Ali in Telangana, is setting off with 361 tonnes of onions to West Bengal.

Comprising of 15 parcel vans, the Kisan Rail from Moula Ali railway station, terminates at New Jalpaiguri Station of West Bengal.

South Central Railway has been operating Kisan Rails to assist the traders, cargo operators and farmers in and around Twin city areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, in transporting their Agri products to farther destinations across the country. South Central Railway is operating Kisan Rail services from suburban railway stations of twin city area, an SCR release stated on Monday.