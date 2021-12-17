KM Birla bags TiE Global Entrepreneur of the Year award

He was presented with the award at the two-day TiE Global Summit in Dubai, which is being attended by top business and policy honchos from 30 countries.

Mumbai: Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has been named the 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year in Business Transformation' by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), officials said here on Thursday.

The award acknowledged Birla's extraordinary leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the unprecedented global turmoil created by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years.

In his acceptance speech, Birla said the Aditya Birla Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence.

"The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled our businesses to reboot and renew. I receive this award on behalf of 1,40,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities," Birla said.

He added that the TiE has enabled the entrepreneurship culture to flourish through a unique style of nurturing, mentoring and networking.

Besides Birla, other awardees included Elon Musk as 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year-Immigrant Entrepreneur', Jeff Bezos as 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year-First Generation' and Satya Nadella as 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year-Entrepreneurial CEO'.

The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by venture capitalist Tim Draper, the founder of Draper University.