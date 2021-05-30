KMDA approves cycle tracks in Kolkata

At present KMDA has earmarked Strand Road -- stretching from Shyambazar to Hastings -- some roads stretching from Shyambazar to Tollygunge Metro station; roads stretching from Moulali to Jadavpur 8B; the stretch between EM Bypass (from Ultadanga station to Ruby Hospital) and Rashbehari Avenue, from Kalighat Metro to Ruby Hospital, for setting up cycle tracks.

The decision to create a dedicated corridor for cycles came after it was found that a huge population was using the non-motorised vehicle to negotiate their professional needs during the lockdown period.

According to a survey conducted by the KMDA during lockdown, the cyclist count grew by 400 per cent and nearly 85 per cent cycle trips were less than a kilometre.

The survey took into account the road width, median, pavement, tram line, bus stop, street light, major attractions, transit nodes and land-use pattern to chart out five north-south corridors totalling 76.3 km and nine east-west corridors totalling 44.4km.

The KMDA then engaged a Delhi-based agency to prepare a blueprint for a separate dedicated corridor for a hassle-free cycle movement.

"Kolkata is a city where population and traffic density is higher than the other metros. Naturally it was a challenge to create a dedicated corridor for cycles keeping intact the pavement and the motor-carriage ways but after careful consideration we have approved five ways where cycle corridors can be developed. Now we will send it to the finance department for clearance," a senior KMDA official said.



"We have prepared the route map for cycle lanes in the city. However, on a number of roads that fall between the starting and the ending points, there is a ban imposed on the movement of bicycles by Kolkata Police. So, first of all the prohibitory order needs to be lifted. We have already written to them in April and asked them to do the needful and revert ," the official said.

The KMDA official was referring to the ban imposed by Kolkata police on the movement of cycles in 64 roads in the city. The Kolkata police imposed the ban considering the density of traffic and the safety issues on the roads of the city. Accordingly, a year back, the KMDA engaged a Delhi-based agency to make a feasibility study and based on the surveys carried out during the lockdown, and unlocking thereafter the blueprint was prepared which according to the KMDA officials has the potentiality to alter the dynamics of mobility in the city.

The KMDA has suggested that at least a 7.5m motor-vehicle carriageway, 2m pavement and 2m cycle track will be maintained. However, roadside car parking will need to be done away with on these stretches. "The idea is to cover all major transit nodes without conflict with motorised transport," said a KMDA official. KMDA has also suggested putting up guard-rails or a similar sort of barricade on the side of the road to create space for bicycle movement.



There are challenges though because bicycles come under the category of slow-moving vehicles. "The signalling system and the movement of cross traffic need to be adjusted to the pace of the cyclists which may eventually slow down the average pace of the vehicles. There are a lot of aspects that need to be worked out before allowing cycle movement," added the official.

--IANS

sbg/ash