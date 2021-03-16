Kodak TV India to invest Rs 300 cr to make IoT based intelligent TVs

The investment in IoT technologies will focus on building intelligent TVs that are intuitive and meet the demands of the "new Indian customer", a company statement said.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Kodak TV India on Tuesday announced an investment of over Rs 300 crore over the next three years to strengthen its capabilities in IoT technologies.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, Kodak Brand Licensee in India, said: "In 2020, we focused on expanding our manufacturing capacity and market presence with an investment of Rs 500 crore. Now, we will be expanding our IoT investment so we can continue to give competition to phones brands which are entering into the TV category. With the new pipeline, we are confident that we can capture more than 10 per cent of market share by end of 2021."

The "new Indian customer" has evolved during the Covid-19 and the definition of TV has changed. It is estimated that by end of 2023 there will be more than 1 million smart homes devices in the Indian market. The investment will help Kodak HD LED TVs disrupt the market by becoming a one stop platform for work-from-home needs for the new customer, the statement added.

With fresh investment, Kodak Android TVs will also now have technology that will help the TV also connect all the smart home devices in the house. The company is also developing a mobile application which would integrate the TV and appliances, just by voice command one could now book service call, increase or decrease temperature of your AC, adjusting the lighting according tv mode (movie, sports, news).

Kodak HD LED TV also announced a product line-up of 10 new models in 2021, after back-to-back successful launches of CA and 7XPRO series in 2020. The Investment will bring best of technology and experience to the customer, including voice commands in 7 regional languages with Google assistant and hand free experience.

