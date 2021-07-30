Kollywood's Nayanthara, Vignesh invest in native beverage brand Chai Waale

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) South Indias leading heroine, Nayanthara, and actor-director Vignesh Shivan figure prominently in the new round of investors who have invested in native beverage brand, Chai Waale.

Chai Waale, which has taken the Quick Service Industry (QSR) by storm, has secured another round of funding worth Rs 5 crore from marquee angel investors that include celebrities Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.