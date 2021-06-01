Kotak allows instant address updation on net banking via DigiLocker

KMBL has completed an integration of Kits Net Banking platform with DigiLocker. With many customers having relocated to their hometowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, this facility will customers one more option through which they can easily change their correspondence address - instantly and completely online.

The bank said that all that a customer needs to update her/his address using DigiLocker is to have a valid DigiLocker account.

Puneet Kapoor, President - Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Our emphasis at Kotak is to see how we can better support our customers with digital-first initiatives that make banking simpler, safer and problem-free. The integration with DigiLocker is one more step in that direction, enabling Kotak customers to instantly update their correspondence address, completely online and with no paperwork required, resulting in peace of mind for our customers."

DigiLocker is one of the flagship initiatives under the government's Digital India programme aimed at providing paperless governance to citizens.

